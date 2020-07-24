FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in AON by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $207.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.14. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

