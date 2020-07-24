FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,840,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,139,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5,762.3% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 524,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 515,437 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,035,405 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,790,000 after acquiring an additional 370,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,140,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 295,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.83, for a total transaction of $198,018.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,470.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $11,943,381. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

ILMN stock opened at $386.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.00. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $402.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

