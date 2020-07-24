FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

