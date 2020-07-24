FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,408 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 118.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,260,000 after buying an additional 2,106,694 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $254,764,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $104,888,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after buying an additional 549,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,207,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,491,000 after buying an additional 123,533 shares during the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

