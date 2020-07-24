FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total value of $620,606.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,644.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $3,606,253.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253,486.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,036 shares of company stock worth $83,872,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $284.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.42.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.