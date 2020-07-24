FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after buying an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,329,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,174,000 after buying an additional 1,595,125 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,105,000 after buying an additional 1,271,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.14.

EL opened at $194.10 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day moving average of $187.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

