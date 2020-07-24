FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $217,422,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 458.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,823,000 after buying an additional 3,253,078 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,950,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,575. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

