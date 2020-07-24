FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cummins by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $189.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $192.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

