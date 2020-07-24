FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,095 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $153.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.