FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 194.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iqvia by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,647,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Iqvia in the first quarter worth approximately $742,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 24.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,219,000 after buying an additional 969,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,420,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Iqvia by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $161.48 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average of $140.40.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

