FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,623 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,328.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

