FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,718,000 after purchasing an additional 387,556 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 93.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 207,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 144,678 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX opened at $38.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CSFB boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

