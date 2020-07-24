FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after buying an additional 81,182 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,964,000 after buying an additional 415,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,267,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,025,078,000 after buying an additional 190,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

