FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 259,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,091,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 971.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.34. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

