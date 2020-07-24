FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Icon by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Icon by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.83.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $189.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.12. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

