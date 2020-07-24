FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,637,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

GMAB opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a current ratio of 19.04. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

