FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 403 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $139,687,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 351,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after buying an additional 289,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after buying an additional 284,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $70,721,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $275.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.30. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.86.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $389,182.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,384.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

