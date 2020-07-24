FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,550 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 318,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 171,233 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 44,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 951,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,155,000 after purchasing an additional 147,528 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.