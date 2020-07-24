FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,212 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE TEL opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.57.
TE Connectivity Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
