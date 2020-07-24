FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,212 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

