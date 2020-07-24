FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,407 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 1,888.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100,064 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $5,801,354.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Godaddy stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

