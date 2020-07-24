FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,369 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of BMRN opened at $124.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $547,592.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,764 shares of company stock worth $28,006,768. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

