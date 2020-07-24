Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)'s score:

FMAO opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,834.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

