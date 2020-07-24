Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 194 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $46,490.16.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40.

Shares of FB stock opened at $232.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.26 and a 200-day moving average of $206.83. The company has a market cap of $683.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $14,881,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 64.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 6.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

