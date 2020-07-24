Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,433 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

FB opened at $232.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $683.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

