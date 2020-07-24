Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $232.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.83. The company has a market capitalization of $683.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura boosted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

