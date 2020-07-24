Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,664 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $140,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $14,881,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 64.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $232.60 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

