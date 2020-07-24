Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $232.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

