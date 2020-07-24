Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $232.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

