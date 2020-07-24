Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 510.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,021 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 147.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.3% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 69,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

