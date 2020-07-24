Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $43.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.