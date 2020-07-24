Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 147.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

