eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

eve Sleep (LON:EVE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of eve Sleep stock opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. eve Sleep has a 52-week low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.48 ($0.13). The firm has a market cap of $5.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

About eve Sleep

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

