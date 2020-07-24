Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Myokardia Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Myokardia in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.69). Wedbush also issued estimates for Myokardia’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MYOK. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $93.72 on Friday. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Myokardia by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,629 shares of company stock worth $5,398,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

