Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Welltower Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Welltower in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 59.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.