Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Simmons First National Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFNC. ValuEngine cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,134.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $147,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518,680.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,478,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,203,000 after acquiring an additional 278,589 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 368.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,633,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simmons First National by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,169,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,419,000 after acquiring an additional 367,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 281,947 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

