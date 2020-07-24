Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Equinox Gold Cp traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 39419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter.

About Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.