Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 77 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Epstein & White Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 108,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $232.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

