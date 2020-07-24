Epstein & White Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Epstein & White Financial LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $126.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

