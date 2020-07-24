Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,523,729,000 after buying an additional 1,239,207 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,364,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $267,861,000 after purchasing an additional 333,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $231.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

