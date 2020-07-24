Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.66 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.60-0.67 EPS.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Entegris alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at $847,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.