Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00. The company traded as high as C$35.92 and last traded at C$34.54, with a volume of 198805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.53.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EDV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total value of C$846,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,085,429.36. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.58, for a total transaction of C$390,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,077 shares in the company, valued at C$4,987,248.66. Insiders sold a total of 77,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,189 in the last three months.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$362.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 2.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

