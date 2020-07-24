Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EDV. Pi Financial set a C$40.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.40.

Shares of EDV opened at C$33.51 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.29.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$362.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7699999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 9,180 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.16, for a total transaction of C$295,228.80. Also, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total value of C$846,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,085,429.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,880 shares of company stock worth $2,573,189.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

