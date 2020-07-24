Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) & Integra Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:IART) Head to Head Review

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) and Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Encision and Integra Lifesciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encision $7.67 million 0.91 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Integra Lifesciences $1.52 billion 2.75 $50.20 million $2.74 17.95

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Encision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Integra Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Encision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Integra Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Encision has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Encision and Integra Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A Integra Lifesciences 0 6 5 0 2.45

Integra Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.91%. Given Integra Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integra Lifesciences is more favorable than Encision.

Profitability

This table compares Encision and Integra Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encision -2.58% -8.93% -4.45% Integra Lifesciences 1.76% 15.98% 6.64%

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats Encision on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encision

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's AEM instruments product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. It also provides various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems; and AEM Burn Protection Cable, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. The company sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. Encision Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

