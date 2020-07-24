Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$41.77 and last traded at C$41.75, with a volume of 581835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 308.57%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.78. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 billion and a PE ratio of 42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.85 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.7600001 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

