Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.6021 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Enbridge has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Enbridge has a dividend payout ratio of 128.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.0%.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.