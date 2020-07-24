Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 147.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of EMR opened at $64.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.