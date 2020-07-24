eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Raised to $150.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

EHTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on eHealth in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on eHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

eHealth stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.03. eHealth has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $152.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $570,822.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

