Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $92.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $41,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,373 shares of company stock valued at $26,158,715. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,865,000 after purchasing an additional 210,206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after buying an additional 45,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.