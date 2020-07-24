Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at SVB Leerink

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $152,167.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,373 shares of company stock worth $26,158,715. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 84,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.