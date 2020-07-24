eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBAY. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after buying an additional 158,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $324,031,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 1,914,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its position in eBay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,920,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

